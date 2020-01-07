Announcing Addit! Pro For X-Plane 11

X-Plane pilots now have a comprehensive add-on manager for Laminar Research's X-Plane 11. Created by Joseph Stearns, this new utility lets you easily install, manage and remove aircraft, liveries, scenery, libraries, plugins, flight plans, sounds, textures, and more.
Features
- Quickly and easily install add-ons straight from zip, rar, or 7-zip files.
- Automatically update and arrange X-Plane's scenery library (scenery_packs.ini).
- A powerful aircraft editor lets you tweak your fleet, assign pictures to planes and panels, even hide aircraft.
- Rearrange scenery layers, set priorities, and manage entries with the scenery library editor.
- Check an add-on's health to reveal configuration problems and missing files.
- Full-featured add-on management lets you import, archive, recreate, and remove add-ons.
Download Addit! Pro here at Flightsim.com or watch the video.
Addit! Pro is simple and easy to use. The Add-on Wizard gets you going quickly and acts as a central hub for all major features.
Addit! Pro includes a powerful aircraft editor. Work with all your liveries or only your base aircraft. Edit categories, change a plane's description, notes, call-sign, tail number and other details. Assign pictures to aircraft and panels. Hide aircraft to shorten X-Plane 11's aircraft list.