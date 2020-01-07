Announcing Addit! Pro For X-Plane 11

X-Plane pilots now have a comprehensive add-on manager for Laminar Research's X-Plane 11. Created by Joseph Stearns, this new utility lets you easily install, manage and remove aircraft, liveries, scenery, libraries, plugins, flight plans, sounds, textures, and more.

Features

Quickly and easily install add-ons straight from zip, rar, or 7-zip files.

Automatically update and arrange X-Plane's scenery library (scenery_packs.ini).

A powerful aircraft editor lets you tweak your fleet, assign pictures to planes and panels, even hide aircraft.

Rearrange scenery layers, set priorities, and manage entries with the scenery library editor.

Check an add-on's health to reveal configuration problems and missing files.

Full-featured add-on management lets you import, archive, recreate, and remove add-ons.

Download Addit! Pro here at Flightsim.com or watch the video.

Addit! Pro is simple and easy to use. The Add-on Wizard gets you going quickly and acts as a central hub for all major features.

Addit! Pro includes a powerful aircraft editor. Work with all your liveries or only your base aircraft. Edit categories, change a plane's description, notes, call-sign, tail number and other details. Assign pictures to aircraft and panels. Hide aircraft to shorten X-Plane 11's aircraft list.

Source