  • SimCoders Update For X-Plane Kodiak

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-06-2020 11:14 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    SimCoders Kodiak

    This morning we released an update for the Kodiak. The update is free and can be downloaded from the store or using the SkunkCrafts Updater. If you update using the SkunkCrafts Updater, the Kodiak base model will automatically advance to version 2.1, released earlier this week by Thranda.

    If you download the package from the store and reinstall it to update REP, be sure to manually update the base mode of the Kodiak to v2.1 before updating REP, instead. If you don't, REP will overwrite part of Thranda's modification.

    Complete Changelog

    • Update the base model to v2.1
    • New: the standalone fuel market support USA airport codes 3 chars long
    • Fix: large windows did not fit the screen properly
    • Fix: the PT-6 engine did not show failures using in-flight tips
    • The post flight elevator walkaround allows for setting the locks only (no elevator check)

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: kodiak, simcoders

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    nbata1234

    Fs9 new anti aliasing

    Thread Starter: nbata1234

    Good afternoon, The graphics card Nvdia 2060 super, went through a update and in the fs9 graphics card settings, the graphics card can only...

    Last Post By: bam1220 Today, 12:47 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    New Quay Cornwall to Vagar Faroe Islands short hopping it. Leg #2

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Now we're moving along into Ireland and the Hebrides. Rainy weather, which is about 90% of the time there anytime of the year.

    Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 12:11 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Lancaster of the Aeronavale

    Thread Starter: jankees

    2020-3-5_22-28-1-475 2020-3-5_22-31-21-705 2020-3-5_22-32-7-262 2020-3-5_22-32-21-279 2020-3-5_22-33-7-706

    Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 12:09 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Here's Another Nice Northrop Aircraft

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    This Northrop T-38A will even allow you to take someone with you! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 12:08 PM Go to last post