SimCoders Update For X-Plane Kodiak

This morning we released an update for the Kodiak. The update is free and can be downloaded from the store or using the SkunkCrafts Updater. If you update using the SkunkCrafts Updater, the Kodiak base model will automatically advance to version 2.1, released earlier this week by Thranda.

If you download the package from the store and reinstall it to update REP, be sure to manually update the base mode of the Kodiak to v2.1 before updating REP, instead. If you don't, REP will overwrite part of Thranda's modification.

Complete Changelog

Update the base model to v2.1

New: the standalone fuel market support USA airport codes 3 chars long

Fix: large windows did not fit the screen properly

Fix: the PT-6 engine did not show failures using in-flight tips

The post flight elevator walkaround allows for setting the locks only (no elevator check)

