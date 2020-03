A2A Simulations Updates T-6 Texan

The team over at A2A have released a small Accu-sim update for their P3Dv4 T-6 Texan model.

Hello everyone, Accu-sim T-6 simulation owners for the P3Dv4 platform have a little update today, including a nice little update for the growing number of VR users.

P3Dv4 Accu-sim T-6 Texan Update - Version 20.3.4.0

Fixed bug causing black screen on loading aircraft for some customers

Fixed mouse drag action on throttle, prop and carb heat levers

Added VR support for 2-D panel windows

