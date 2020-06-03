Microsoft Flight Simulator March 5th Development Update

In light of recent health concerns, we've asked the team to focus on their health and well-being. As a result, our normal development updates will be scaled back over the next few weeks as we continue to monitor the situation. On behalf of the entire team, we express our sincere apologies for the impact this decision has on our community. We will do our best to continue providing status updates, and look forward to resuming regular postings in the near future.

Next Update Will Contain:

Timeline update for pre-release build testing (e.g. Alpha, etc.)

Update on a new Alpha build that is coming very soon

Update on next round of Alpha invitations

Feature Discovery Series Episode 8 (still tracking to a March 12th release)

DR Roadmap update preview for April/May (this is going to be worth paying attention to)

Feedback Snapshot update preview

Partnership Series update

SDK update

Feature Discovery Series update

Some big things coming on the horizon!

Source