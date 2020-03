Avro Vulcan Preview From Just Flight

Here is a post from Just Flight showing off a few more WIP screen shots of their Vulcan bomber for X-Plane:

We hope you're looking forward to seeing this Vulcan in X-Plane as much as we are, here are more lovely looking development shots. Hope you like them.

There are more new pics on the product page along with the brief teaser video of course.

Source

Product Page