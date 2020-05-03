DCS 2.5.6.44266 Open Beta

A new open beta of DCS is now available with the following features:

DCS World

Updated Chinese localization (fixed crash on file dialog window opening)

MP. Dedicated Server. Static aircraft elevated from the ground - fixed

MP. Dedicated Server. Memory leak using stennis - fixed

MP. Dedicated Server. AAA and SAM will not engage targets until they have passed overhead - fixed

ME. Fixed a bug leading to unauthorized switching of a player's aircraft to AI

Sound Options. Add "Play Audio While Minimized" option

AI CH-47 not land in user mission - fixed

HOLD not working at waypoint zero for units - fixed.

Input. Clear combination action raised error for axes in Foldable view - fixed

Chat and BDA panel configs moved to the user's folder for preventing crash in LUA script

Someone logged into your account on a different machine.

The open beta also includes fixes and upgrades to various DCS aircraft and campaigns.

Source