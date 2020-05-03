  • DCS 2.5.6.44266 Open Beta

    Nels_Anderson
    DCS 2.5.6.44266 Open Beta

    A new open beta of DCS is now available with the following features:

    DCS World

    • Updated Chinese localization (fixed crash on file dialog window opening)
    • MP. Dedicated Server. Static aircraft elevated from the ground - fixed
    • MP. Dedicated Server. Memory leak using stennis - fixed
    • MP. Dedicated Server. AAA and SAM will not engage targets until they have passed overhead - fixed
    • ME. Fixed a bug leading to unauthorized switching of a player's aircraft to AI
    • Sound Options. Add "Play Audio While Minimized" option
    • AI CH-47 not land in user mission - fixed
    • HOLD not working at waypoint zero for units - fixed.
    • Input. Clear combination action raised error for axes in Foldable view - fixed
    • Chat and BDA panel configs moved to the user's folder for preventing crash in LUA script
    • Someone logged into your account on a different machine.

    DCS World 2.5.6.44266 Open Beta

    The open beta also includes fixes and upgrades to various DCS aircraft and campaigns.

    DCS World 2.5.6.44266 Open Beta

