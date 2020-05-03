Orbx Announces ESKS Scandinavian Mountains Airport For P3Dv4

Acclaimed developer Marcus Nyberg continues his Swedish series with the world's newest international airport. Opened only two months ago, ESKS is a 747-capable airfield situated along the Swedish-Norwegian border, serving several nearby ski resorts. With A320/RJ100/ATR services to major Swedish and European destinations, the airport is also nestled nearby to many of your favorite Orbx airports, including Gothenburg, Stockholm-Arlanda and Dala.

Incorporating exquisite 3cm drone-sourced aerial imagery, Marcus' famous snow tech, advanced-material and PBR texturing, interior modelling, complete seasonal variations and so much more. Pushing the boundaries for what is possible in P3Dv4, Scandinavian Mountains Airport will be your perfect base of operations for the extended winter holiday season.

