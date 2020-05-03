  • Orbx Announces ESKS Scandinavian Mountains Airport For P3Dv4

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-05-2020 10:50 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Orbx - ESKS Scandinavian Mountains Airport For P3Dv4

    Acclaimed developer Marcus Nyberg continues his Swedish series with the world's newest international airport. Opened only two months ago, ESKS is a 747-capable airfield situated along the Swedish-Norwegian border, serving several nearby ski resorts. With A320/RJ100/ATR services to major Swedish and European destinations, the airport is also nestled nearby to many of your favorite Orbx airports, including Gothenburg, Stockholm-Arlanda and Dala.

    Incorporating exquisite 3cm drone-sourced aerial imagery, Marcus' famous snow tech, advanced-material and PBR texturing, interior modelling, complete seasonal variations and so much more. Pushing the boundaries for what is possible in P3Dv4, Scandinavian Mountains Airport will be your perfect base of operations for the extended winter holiday season.

    Orbx - ESKS Scandinavian Mountains Airport For Prepar3D v4

    Orbx - ESKS Scandinavian Mountains Airport For Prepar3D v4

    Orbx - ESKS Scandinavian Mountains Airport For Prepar3D v4

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Sierra9093

    FS9 Crashes when I get to a certian are

    Thread Starter: Sierra9093

    Hello, recently my FS9 has begun crashing when it gets/flies over a certain location over the Pacific Ocean, leaving Auckland Airport. It crashes...

    Last Post By: Sierra9093 Today, 11:37 AM Go to last post
    Rupert

    New Quay Cornwall to Vagar Faroe Islands short hopping it. Leg #1

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    As many of you know, I love low level flying! For one thing as an old chopper guy, that's what I'm most comfortable doing.;) So I'm in the process...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:21 AM Go to last post
    peer01

    Leaving RAF Coninsby: Armstrong Whitworth 660 Argosy

    Thread Starter: peer01

    The Armstrong Whitworth AW-660 Argosy was a heavy load transport / cargo aircraft and made it's first flight in 1959. It was equipped with 4 Rolls...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:13 AM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Around the World Leg 11

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Deputy L.E. Magalhaes International (SBSV) Salvador, Brazil to Pinto Matins International (SBFZ) Fortaleza, Brazil. I took a suggestion and...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:09 AM Go to last post