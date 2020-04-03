  • FSDG Announces Lyon-Saint-Exupery Airport

    FSDG Announces Lyon-Saint-Exupery Airport

    With no details other than a single screen shot, Flight Sim Development Group has announced that they are working on scenery for Lyon-Saint-Exupery Airport "for all popular flightsim platforms".

    Source

    About Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport

    Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport (IATA: LYS, ICAO: LFLL), in French Aéroport de Lyon-Saint Exupéry, is the main international airport serving Lyon and a transport hub of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in France.

    Lyon Airport is located in the town of Colombier-Saugnieu, 20 km (13 miles) southeast of Lyon city center. Lyon Airport is a focus city for Air France, EasyJet, HOP!, Transavia France and Twin Jet. Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport handled 11,037,698 passengers in 2018.

    www.airport-lyon.com

