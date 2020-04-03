  • LatinVFR Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l KFLL

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-04-2020 12:04 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    LatinVFR Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l KFLL

    LatinVFR Fort Lauderdale for Prepar3D v4 features:

    • KFLL airport all buildings objects and ground polygons made from native PBR materials.
    • Runway 28L/10R sloped with AI traffic support (thanks to FSSI)
    • Airport and immediate surroundings, detailed.
    • Surroundings, Fort Lauderdale city buildings with over 30 square miles of photo scenery coverage
    • SODE animated PBR jetways for the best jetway animation possible.
    • SODE controlled lighting, automatically illuminating when low visibility and rain conditions.
    • SODE controlled rain effects, enabling wet PBR surfaces whenever rain is present.
    • Custom animated airport vehicles.
    • Special slippery condition for runways/taxiways that would affect braking action whenever it is raining.
    • Static aircraft, customized vehicle animations, animated elevators.
    • Scenery configurator for selecting and unselecting features.
    • And much more...

    LatinVFR Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l KFLL

    LatinVFR Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l KFLL

    LatinVFR Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l KFLL

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    MD-83 Approach and Landing. Detroit. Just an Aside

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Night approach in the MD-83. Had to check out the panel and how she flies.

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 12:09 PM Go to last post
    dunwanlar

    FSX Crashing

    Thread Starter: dunwanlar

    I have played FSX for a few months already and it have been going very well but suddenly a few days back until now, my FSX keeps crashing without any...

    Last Post By: dunwanlar Today, 10:29 AM Go to last post
    coronado990

    Alyemda (Yemen) Fleet repaints

    Thread Starter: coronado990

    Hey there, I've done 5 repaints of Alyemda and uploaded them. Should be ready for download within the next 24 hours. Info: "Alyemda was...

    Last Post By: coronado990 Today, 09:10 AM Go to last post
    Ralie25

    Nemeth EC130 and Rain = black windows in the VC! Please help!

    Thread Starter: Ralie25

    Hi all, Come to think of it, I don't think I've ever flown the 130 in rain. Today was the day due to bad weather where I was intending on...

    Last Post By: Ralie25 Today, 09:03 AM Go to last post