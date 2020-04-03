LatinVFR Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l KFLL

LatinVFR Fort Lauderdale for Prepar3D v4 features:
- KFLL airport all buildings objects and ground polygons made from native PBR materials.
- Runway 28L/10R sloped with AI traffic support (thanks to FSSI)
- Airport and immediate surroundings, detailed.
- Surroundings, Fort Lauderdale city buildings with over 30 square miles of photo scenery coverage
- SODE animated PBR jetways for the best jetway animation possible.
- SODE controlled lighting, automatically illuminating when low visibility and rain conditions.
- SODE controlled rain effects, enabling wet PBR surfaces whenever rain is present.
- Custom animated airport vehicles.
- Special slippery condition for runways/taxiways that would affect braking action whenever it is raining.
- Static aircraft, customized vehicle animations, animated elevators.
- Scenery configurator for selecting and unselecting features.
- And much more...