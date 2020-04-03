Orbx - KBHB Bar Harbor for X-Plane 11 Released

Perfect for those looking to embark on some scenic east coast flying in the USA, Bar Harbor packs in a huge amount of value for this remarkable part of the country. Situated in the heart of the Trenton area in Maine, Bar Harbor Airport offers stunning views across a varied landscape. Its natural beauty makes it the perfect destination for those looking to escape the urban environments of nearby cities.

Originally developed by Alex Goff and released in 2016 for FSX/P3D and ported over by Mac Ottlinger, Bar Harbor Airport still retains the features as depicted then. Any recent changes to the airport have not been incorporated into this conversion.

Bar Harbor Airport on X-Plane 11 is a true haven for those looking to indulge themselves in country flying with beautiful terrain!

