VSKYLABS Releases Update For Robinson R66

VSKYLABS Robinson R66 v1.05e1 Update was just released!

This update is addressing some issues that were resolved in the mapping and paint-kit, as well as a minor yet important update to the R66 operation, where the throttle-override was able to remain enabled after loading a different aircraft in X-Plane.

Important Note: The store packages were updated with the latest build, and it is now v1.05e1. This is for keeping the gap between the store build and the user-end progressive build as minimal as possible.

Stay tune for more, as the long-term development road-map for the VSL R66 has just been initiated!

Source

VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations 2020 - VSL R66 Log