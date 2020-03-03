  • VSKYLABS Releases Update For Robinson R66

    VSKYLABS releases Update For Robinson R66

    VSKYLABS Robinson R66 v1.05e1 Update was just released!

    This update is addressing some issues that were resolved in the mapping and paint-kit, as well as a minor yet important update to the R66 operation, where the throttle-override was able to remain enabled after loading a different aircraft in X-Plane.

    Important Note: The store packages were updated with the latest build, and it is now v1.05e1. This is for keeping the gap between the store build and the user-end progressive build as minimal as possible.

    Stay tune for more, as the long-term development road-map for the VSL R66 has just been initiated!

    Source
    VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations 2020 - VSL R66 Log

