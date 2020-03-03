Review: Bristol 170 Freighter

Review: Bristol 170 Freighter By Mike Hart

Hard to know where to begin on this sim model from FS Addon. Long in the wait it has taken nearly three or more years to finish and is probably the last complete model from that team. This is no finish and dump. This model reflects care and attention to detail in just about every aspect. Technical aspects later on but let's say it is for all current mainline sims FSX and P3D. This review was based on the FSX version.

This is simply a first class effort. I give it 10/10. The attention to detail is extraordinary. Functionality is effectively 100% and if it has not been modelled then it was probably superfluous. The textures are a work of art and show great attention to detail. The aircraft systems and gauges are accurately modelled and the Sperry A3 Autopilot functions as they did. The model handles well and the numbers across the range are what one should expect of a large twin engine radial powered freighter from the mid nineteen forties.

So for those who actually would like a challenge in the sim this is it! The Bristol 170 Freighter. This model is not about complicated systems, they have those but properly integrated systems of the age for this model reflects to a significantly accurate degree the aircraft of that era and this aeroplane. For that alone it is a must for the serious simmer, those hooked on classic pistons or simply the obscure or weird perhaps. Anyway for those unfamiliar with this aeroplane, this is what the Bristol Freighter was about, cargo and drive in and drive off loads.

The history of this remarkable aeroplane is well covered in the manual that came with the aeroplane. This aeroplane earned a number of nicknames, "20,000 rivets in formation", the "Frightener" or just the "Shite Box". The aeroplane seemed to endear a perverse affection but as one New Zealand Air Force pilot who flew it said, after 4500 hours in the Bristol, "I never felt I really got a handle on or mastered this aeroplane". While it is functionally complete, stylish it was not.

This package includes five variants or marks:

MK 1 Military

MK 1 Civilian

MK21

MK31

MK31 Super Freighter (Long Nose)

A flying truck, the Bristol was a remarkably successful WW2 design that kept going after the end of the second world war and was used extensively by several air forces (New Zealand, Pakistan, Argentina, Australia) and found a ready market in post war aviation companies engaged in freight and cargo work. Curiously while a British aeroplane it was never used by the RAF in any major way. But for near on 50 years the Bristol gave reliable service in some difficult operating conditions, cold and hot.

The aeroplane itself is a curious design with big Bristol Hercules radial engines. It is the engine sizes that distinguish the different marks and the Mark 31 or Super Freighter has an extended nose section. Nothing flash, fixed undercarriage, clam shell cargo doors and loading ramp with rear passenger seating at the back of the cabin. The crew were perched up on a flight deck above the main wing line and above the voluminous box fuselage. Entry was via a ladder near the nose. All are modelled properly, Including the cockpit hatch and retractable sun blind. Windows open and shut as needed. All controlled by mouse click or key commands. Night lighting including the VC is superb and the runway and taxiway lights are nicely balanced and give good illumination.

Quite a few Bristols also found their way to Canada and provided great service to mining and other exploration companies in the Arctic. The Bristol was the workhorse of the RNZAF's supply and resupply operations between Malaysia and Vietnam during the Vietnam War. It had a long career as pure freighter In Australia on the East Coast and Tasmania routes not to mention a stint for several years in the Kimberly's carting chilled beef, they were called the Beef Buses.

So that gives you an idea of the sort of flying you can do with this aeroplane in the sim. Short inter city freight or bush work and rough strips, all are its forte. It may not be a STOL aeroplane but about 2500 feet of runway is all that it required. It took off at 100 knots, cruised between 130 and 160 and landed at 80, stalls at 60.

Technical Stuff: This is for FSX installation; P3D compatible also. Payware, cost about 19 euros. Run on a standard HP Desktop with Win7 64 bit. 4 GHz card with 8.0 GB RAM, 2.0 GB HP video card. Orbx, Global/Vector, REX 5. In short plain vanilla standard older desktop. Download via the internet and standard zip unpack and installer. All as expected and ran first start up. This model is not a frame hog and loads and view switches effortlessly.

This is a new model from FSAddon and is payware selling for 19 Euros approximately. It has high level of animations in terms of loading and unloading, cargo loaded and ground power to name but a few items because if there was a hatch or door it has been included and works.

This is not an aeroplane for those who want electronic goodies and modern technology. It is what it is, a 1950s era piston freighter. The systems are basic and properly modelled and that includes the avionics faithfully reproduced, with one radio, one VOR, two ADFs and one RMI with a needle pointer, no ILS and no DME. That's the way the original was and this is faithfully replicated by FSAddon as well. For those challenged by old fashioned navigation techniques, CLOCK-MAP-GROUND, there is no GPS for you to keep track of where you are and what you are doing. This increases the challenge.