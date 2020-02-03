Another Look At Xbox Performance

Xbox Series X CPU Performance May Be on Par With Ryzen 5 1600/1600 AF, Analysis Suggests.

Read Article Here

Going by this article, it seems that the new Xbox will feature the same CPU performance level as a Ryzen 1600/1600AF, which is a six core, twelve thread CPU by AMD (the AF version being a slightly slower 2600).

Historically, X-Plane, P3D and FSX have all been pretty much CPU based, and rely heavily on high single core GHz use. This change of direction is welcomed news...and is probably down (to a large extent), to AMD's adoption of high core count (think Ryzen)!

Flight simmers with fast quad core machine, might find their CPU is not quite up to par for running the new sim.

A lot of speculation for now...what do you think? Tell us in the comments.