Mac Owners Notice!
Our Traffic Global AI expansion is now available for X-Plane 11 as a MAC version too - Windows edition also available!
All the details here:
Carrasco International/General C.L. Berisso (SUMU) Montevideo, Uruguay to Galeao-Antonio C. Jobim International (SBGL) Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Yucky...Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 02:34 PM
I had this aircraft long ago, came upon it recently and decided to give it another go! Very nice aircraft, great for short hops when you have to get...Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 02:32 PM
Does anyone happen to know the name of the runway texture that provides the wind blown snowy asphalt texture? A first search of the bmp textures...Last Post By: Roger Wensley Today, 01:35 PM