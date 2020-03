Gaya Simulations Previews Vienna For X-Plane

Some more shots of Vienna for X-Plane - if you can't tell already, release is very close!

Note: this is not the final version!

FAQ:

Yes - we will include the new parking stands on apron B

Yes - the airport will include SAM/SODE with VGDS and moving jetways

Yes - we will clean out the cars from the ortho-imagery roads

Expect some Prepar3D previews within few days.

