FlightSimExpo Announces 2020 Speakers And Schedule

The 2020 schedule features presentations from Flight Instructor and Author Rod Machado, air traffic controllers, the United States Air Force, home cockpit builders, community leaders, an NTSB investigator, and 10 exhibitors.

LAS VEGAS - March 2, 2020 - FlightSimExpo is proud to launch its 2020 conference schedule! FlightSimExpo 2020 will include presentations from a variety of thought leaders who submitted applications to speak at the event along with developers who will present their latest releases.

Event seminars take place on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14. Following a welcome and introduction by conference organizers, Flight Instructor Rod Machadoa€"the "voice" of Microsoft's Flight Simulator Xa€"headlines Saturday morning with a discussion of using PC flight simulation for real-world training. A legend in the flight simulation community, Rod will also talk about the original FSX "Lessons" that taught so many of us how to get started in the sim.

Exhibits will be open on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14. An event social (with free drinks and appetizers for FlightSimExpo attendees) takes place in the exhibit hall beginning at 5:30pm on Saturday.

FlightSimExpo 2020 also sees the return of Captains' Corner on Friday, June 12. A series of educational seminars, Captains' Corner will offer attendees a variety of advanced topics including PBR techniques for scenery modeling (presented by Orbx), getting started with flight simulation hardware (from RealSimGear), the future of add-ons (by Aerosoft), and FMC operations in X-Plane 11. Captains' Corner will also feature a live PC build on stage. Attendees will see FlightChops and Dave Carrick build a PC from scratcha€"and have the chance to win the finished product!

Captains' Corner is available as an add-on to weekend registration and includes seminars only (there is no exhibit hall access on Friday, June 12). For more information about FlightSimExpo, to see the full schedule, and to register to attend, visit www.flightsimexpo.com.

Schedule Highlights

Following Rod Machado's presentation on Saturday morning, the conference portion of the show splits into two rooms. One features a series of seminars with presenters from the community. This room includes presentations from Major "TRIGGER" Jordan (Chief of Innovation, United States Air Force), air traffic controller Derek Vento, and pilot and simulation instructor Ethan Hawes. Also featured on the schedule is NTSB Aircraft Performance Specialist John O'Callaghan, who will be discussing the use of simulation technology--including FSX--through case studies of U.S. Air 1549, American 587, and a 2015 mid-air collision.

FlightSimExpo has always been a great chance to learn the latest techniques and tricks from the experts. Saturday's schedule also includes a discussion on home cockpit construction from Ian Hoffer (owner of a full-scale Boeing 737 home cockpit) as well as a Q&A on system overclocking.

The conference will once again feature a series on Getting Started with At-Home Flight Simulation. Designed for first-time simmers, this three-part series will discuss the benefits of flight simulation, how to get started, and the world of online flying. On Sunday, attendees will also receive an introduction to VR from HeliSimmer.com's Sergio Costa and hear about the development process for Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 from Aerosoft's Mathijs Kok.

FlightSimExpo is made possible by our Diamond Sponsors: Honeycomb Aeronautical, Navigraph, Orbx, PILOT'S GesmbH, SimMarket, X-Plane.org, Laminar Research (X-Plane 11), and Lockheed Martin Prepar3D. All 8 of the Diamond Sponsors are attending FlightSimExpo 2020.

FlightSimExpo is also excited to announce its latest round of exhibitors: Extreme Flight Simulation, inc., Flight Velocity, iniBuilds, Javiator, Mindstar Aviation, Nimbus Simulation Studios, Power Set Virtual Airlines, PropWash Simulation, QualityWings Simulations, and Sim Innovations B.V. The conference is pleased to announce attendance from the Prepar3D team, and A2A Simulations, both of whom are also high-level, multi-year sponsors.

See you in Vegas!

FlightSimExpo is held at Tropicana Las Vegas on June 12-14, 2020. Attendees can book Tropicana guest rooms for $150/night, including all taxes and fees (averaged over a three-night stay). Airline discounts are available from Delta, Southwest, and WestJet. Travelers can save up to 30% on rental cars through Enterprise. And there are special show deals and discounts available at nearby attractions restaurants.

Event registration includes access to all seminars, a goodie bag, free drinks and appetizers during the attendee social, and a 6-month membership with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).

For more information about the event and to register, visit www.flightsimexpo.com. Recordings from past seminars are available on YouTube. For pictures, like the event on Facebook and follow it on Twitter.