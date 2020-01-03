TriSoftSim - Skiathos for Aerofly FS 2

TriSoftSim Skiathos is a complete reconstruction for the island of Skiathos. The scenery includes new mesh and photorealistic textures. Scenery also includes an airport, with static and animated objects such as boats, helicopter, paraglider and aeroplanes taking off and landing. Includes customised autogen textures, featuring a complete coverage for forests and urbanized areas.

Requirements

Aerofly FS 2

Processor 2.4 GHz or faster

RAM: 8 GB

3D graphics card with 1024 MB VRAM

185 MB hard drive space

Purchase TriSoftSim - Skiathos for Aerofly FS 2