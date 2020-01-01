  • Dolomites 3D - Drei Zinnen Park

    Dolomites 3D - Drei Zinnen Park for X-Plane

    This scenery for X-Plane 11 is dedicated to one of the most suggestive areas of the Dolomites, with the "Tre Cime di Lavaredo" (2999 m.).

    The scenery, in degree + 46 + 012, and is the first of a series of five sequential scenery that will include all the Dolomites.

    This first part includes a territory of about 1000 sq km in the eastern part of the Dolomites.

    Features

    • Area coverage of 1000 Sq km; eastern part of the Dolomites
    • Ultra High Resolution 3D Mountains
    • 2 budding airports, one in Dobbiaco (icao: LIVD) and the second at the beginning of the Val Casies (icao: LICSS)
    • Heliport, several landing points have been included in the most important points.
    • 15 3D models of the Dolomites with 4K textures.
    • All tourist locations have been reproduced with over 100 types of custom 3D buildings.
    • All vegetation mapped and reproduced. Total coverage of the territory with polygons / textures that reproduce the real terrain

