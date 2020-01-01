Dolomites 3D - Drei Zinnen Park

This scenery for X-Plane 11 is dedicated to one of the most suggestive areas of the Dolomites, with the "Tre Cime di Lavaredo" (2999 m.).

The scenery, in degree + 46 + 012, and is the first of a series of five sequential scenery that will include all the Dolomites.

This first part includes a territory of about 1000 sq km in the eastern part of the Dolomites.

Features

Area coverage of 1000 Sq km; eastern part of the Dolomites

Ultra High Resolution 3D Mountains

2 budding airports, one in Dobbiaco (icao: LIVD) and the second at the beginning of the Val Casies (icao: LICSS)

Heliport, several landing points have been included in the most important points.

15 3D models of the Dolomites with 4K textures.

All tourist locations have been reproduced with over 100 types of custom 3D buildings.

All vegetation mapped and reproduced. Total coverage of the territory with polygons / textures that reproduce the real terrain

