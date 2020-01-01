Dolomites 3D - Drei Zinnen Park

This scenery for X-Plane 11 is dedicated to one of the most suggestive areas of the Dolomites, with the "Tre Cime di Lavaredo" (2999 m.).
The scenery, in degree + 46 + 012, and is the first of a series of five sequential scenery that will include all the Dolomites.
This first part includes a territory of about 1000 sq km in the eastern part of the Dolomites.
Features
- Area coverage of 1000 Sq km; eastern part of the Dolomites
- Ultra High Resolution 3D Mountains
- 2 budding airports, one in Dobbiaco (icao: LIVD) and the second at the beginning of the Val Casies (icao: LICSS)
- Heliport, several landing points have been included in the most important points.
- 15 3D models of the Dolomites with 4K textures.
- All tourist locations have been reproduced with over 100 types of custom 3D buildings.
- All vegetation mapped and reproduced. Total coverage of the territory with polygons / textures that reproduce the real terrain