PacSim Announces Cleveland Int'l Scenery

In what may be the briefest product announcement ever, Pacific Island Simulation (aka Pacsim) announced on Facebook that their next project will be Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (KCLE) in Ohio. Last we checked, this was not a Pacific Island!

the announcement consisted of no text, only a logo image of the airport. In follow on comments they revealed that the scenery will be for Prepar3D v4.

KCLE is a public airport located 9 miles for the city. It is the primary airport serving northeast Ohio, and in fact the largest and busiest airport in the state. It has two parallel 9000+ foot runways and a shorter 6000 foot cross runway.

