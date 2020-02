NextGen Simulations Citation CJ4X v2 Released

We would like to inform you that a new version for the Citation CJ4X, has been released! v2 is now available on SimMarket. It features PBR texturing, remastered texture set, bug fixes, a Dispatcher tool and more!

For customers of v1, you can get an upgrade for 50% off its regular price.

This version features among other things: PBR texturing, rain effects on the windshield courtesy of A2A Simulations, custom lighting, a dispatcher app, and more!

Source

Product Page