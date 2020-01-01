Big Tire Productions - Robinson R22
by
Published on 02-29-2020 10:59 AM
Number of Views: 1
Features
- AAA quality 3D model and PBR textures.
- FMOD 3D Audio
- Detailed animation of all moving parts.
- Mechanical throttle correlation.
- Throttle governor; roll it on and off.
- Accurate night lighting and reflections.
- Garmin GNS 530 GPS + GTX330 Transponder.
- SASL based systems code.
- Skunkcrafts updater support.
- Flight model developed with feedback from R22 pilots.
Specifications
- Crew: 1
- Capacity: 2, including pilot
- Length: 28 ft 8 in (8.74 m)
- Rotor diameter: 25 ft 2.4 in (7.67 m)
- Tail rotor diameter: 3 ft 6 in (1.07 m)
- Height: 8 ft 11 in (2.72 m)
- Disc area: 497 ft2 (46.2 m2)
- Empty weight: 880 lb (399 kg[23])
- Loaded weight: 920 lb (417 kg)
- Max. takeoff weight: 1,370 lb (622 kg)
- Main tank total capacity: 19.8 US gallons (75 liters)
- Main tank usable capacity: 19.2 US gallons (73 liters)
- Optional aux tank total capacity: 10.9 US gallons (41 liters)
- Optional aux tank usable capacity: 10.5 US gallons (40 liters)
- Powerplant: 1 × Lycoming O-360 flat 4 piston engine, 184 hp (derated to 124hp)
Source