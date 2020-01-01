  • Big Tire Productions - Robinson R22

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-29-2020  
    0 Comments

    Big Tire Productions - Robinson R22

    Features

    • AAA quality 3D model and PBR textures.
    • FMOD 3D Audio
    • Detailed animation of all moving parts.
    • Mechanical throttle correlation.
    • Throttle governor; roll it on and off.
    • Accurate night lighting and reflections.
    • Garmin GNS 530 GPS + GTX330 Transponder.
    • SASL based systems code.
    • Skunkcrafts updater support.
    • Flight model developed with feedback from R22 pilots.

    Specifications

    • Crew: 1
    • Capacity: 2, including pilot
    • Length: 28 ft 8 in (8.74 m)
    • Rotor diameter: 25 ft 2.4 in (7.67 m)
    • Tail rotor diameter: 3 ft 6 in (1.07 m)
    • Height: 8 ft 11 in (2.72 m)
    • Disc area: 497 ft2 (46.2 m2)
    • Empty weight: 880 lb (399 kg[23])
    • Loaded weight: 920 lb (417 kg)
    • Max. takeoff weight: 1,370 lb (622 kg)
    • Main tank total capacity: 19.8 US gallons (75 liters)
    • Main tank usable capacity: 19.2 US gallons (73 liters)
    • Optional aux tank total capacity: 10.9 US gallons (41 liters)
    • Optional aux tank usable capacity: 10.5 US gallons (40 liters)
    • Powerplant: 1 × Lycoming O-360 flat 4 piston engine, 184 hp (derated to 124hp)

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

