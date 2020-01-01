  • Simworks Studios - F-4B/N Phantom II PBR for P3Dv4

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-28-2020 07:15 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Simworks Studios - F-4B/N Phantom II PBR for P3Dv4

    Overview

    Feel the thrill of operating from an aircraft carrier, learn the intricacies of your aircraft and use your weapons against enemies in the air and on the ground! The SWS F-4B/N Phantom II is the definitive simulation of the iconic F-4B Phantom II! This exciting rendition contains:

    • Detailed model variants covering the aircrafts history from the 1950s to the 1970s
    • Cockpits variants for the different eras
    • Sleek loadout manager
    • Customizable exteriors
    • Deep flight and systems modeling, different for each aircraft
    • TacPack ready out-of-the-box!

    Simworks Studios - F-4B/N Phantom II PBR for P3Dv4

    Visual Model

    Hundreds of pictures were used to capture and animate every detail of the Phantom. Nose-to-tail and tip-to-tip, the SWS F-4B is the most accurate and detailed representation of the F-4 Phantom. Contained in the package:

    • 19 carefully researched liveries, showing the flamboyant schemes of the 60's and 70's. Subtle details such as patches and weathering give the impression of a used, but still fresh aircraft!
    • Many ECM and structural modifications are modelled
    • High detail virtual cockpits, different for the early and late era.

    Simworks Studios - F-4B/N Phantom II PBR for P3Dv4

    Aircraft Systems And Flight Dynamics

    Detailed systems that realistically simulate the aircraft have been created based on manuals, research material and real pilot input:

    • Two sets of aircraft systems reflecting the operational differences between the early production phantoms vs the later models.
    • Simulation of advanced systems such as Air Data Computer, Aileron-Rudder interconnect, INS, Autopilot, including the differences between older and newer airframes
    • From take-off and landing, to adverse yaw & turn performance, we have strived to capture the F-4 Phantoms flight performance and quirks!
    • Adjustable cockpit lighting using Prepar3D's PBR materials and realistic RADAR and RWR displays offering great immersion with no FPS impact (courtesy of MilViz)

    Weapons

    The F-4 Phantom comes equipped with a fully working RADAR and RWR suite working exactly like its real counterpart. Use the Phantom's RADAR modes and features to swat enemies off the sky, following realistic procedures and feeling what it was like to be a RIO in the mighty Phantom! A weapons & loadout manager allows you to load your aircraft with a wide assortment of weapons, from fuel tanks to A/A missiles to bombs!

    The aircraft is also TacPack ready out of the box, so VRS TacPack owners will be able to use the F-4's weapons systems to attack air and ground targets in P3D!

    Simworks Studios - F-4B/N Phantom II cockpit

    Carrier Ops

    The F-4B Phantom II is comes fully integrated with default carriers and our own Carriers Extended framework, featuring:

    • Full aircraft profile for use with SWS carriers
    • TACAN and ICLS
    • Automatic Carrier Landing System

    Purchase Simworks Studios - F-4B/N Phantom II PBR for P3Dv4

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ColR1948

    AI Seaplane slight problem.

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I setup an ai flight plan for one of my ai seaplanes (Sandringham). I have used this aircraft before and it worked no problem. So now I am using a...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 05:29 PM Go to last post
    TomG628

    Motor Vehicles in the Sky !?

    Thread Starter: TomG628

    No, I'm not going crazy. At least I don't think I am. Just getting familiar with a new system and Prepar3d ver 4, I was taking off on the main...

    Last Post By: PhantomTweak Today, 03:46 PM Go to last post
    tekno

    FSX F/A 18 Hornet

    Thread Starter: tekno

    how to switch the engines of the Boeing F/A 18 Hornet on and off, thank you tekno

    Last Post By: PhantomTweak Today, 03:40 PM Go to last post
    Bumble

    FSX Crashes !

    Thread Starter: Bumble

    I have been using FSX on my PC with the same setup for a few years. It has now started crash straight after I choose "FLY Now". It crashes to a...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 03:19 PM Go to last post