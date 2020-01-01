Simworks Studios - F-4B/N Phantom II PBR for P3Dv4

Overview

Feel the thrill of operating from an aircraft carrier, learn the intricacies of your aircraft and use your weapons against enemies in the air and on the ground! The SWS F-4B/N Phantom II is the definitive simulation of the iconic F-4B Phantom II! This exciting rendition contains:

Detailed model variants covering the aircrafts history from the 1950s to the 1970s

Cockpits variants for the different eras

Sleek loadout manager

Customizable exteriors

Deep flight and systems modeling, different for each aircraft

TacPack ready out-of-the-box!

Visual Model

Hundreds of pictures were used to capture and animate every detail of the Phantom. Nose-to-tail and tip-to-tip, the SWS F-4B is the most accurate and detailed representation of the F-4 Phantom. Contained in the package:

19 carefully researched liveries, showing the flamboyant schemes of the 60's and 70's. Subtle details such as patches and weathering give the impression of a used, but still fresh aircraft!

Many ECM and structural modifications are modelled

High detail virtual cockpits, different for the early and late era.

Aircraft Systems And Flight Dynamics

Detailed systems that realistically simulate the aircraft have been created based on manuals, research material and real pilot input:

Two sets of aircraft systems reflecting the operational differences between the early production phantoms vs the later models.

Simulation of advanced systems such as Air Data Computer, Aileron-Rudder interconnect, INS, Autopilot, including the differences between older and newer airframes

From take-off and landing, to adverse yaw & turn performance, we have strived to capture the F-4 Phantoms flight performance and quirks!

Adjustable cockpit lighting using Prepar3D's PBR materials and realistic RADAR and RWR displays offering great immersion with no FPS impact (courtesy of MilViz)

Weapons

The F-4 Phantom comes equipped with a fully working RADAR and RWR suite working exactly like its real counterpart. Use the Phantom's RADAR modes and features to swat enemies off the sky, following realistic procedures and feeling what it was like to be a RIO in the mighty Phantom! A weapons & loadout manager allows you to load your aircraft with a wide assortment of weapons, from fuel tanks to A/A missiles to bombs!

The aircraft is also TacPack ready out of the box, so VRS TacPack owners will be able to use the F-4's weapons systems to attack air and ground targets in P3D!

Carrier Ops

The F-4B Phantom II is comes fully integrated with default carriers and our own Carriers Extended framework, featuring:

Full aircraft profile for use with SWS carriers

TACAN and ICLS

Automatic Carrier Landing System

Purchase Simworks Studios - F-4B/N Phantom II PBR for P3Dv4