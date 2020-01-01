Orbx - Announcing EGPN Dundee Airport for P3D v4

Coming in very soon from our in-house development team in the UK is EGPN Dundee Airport for P3Dv4.

As Scotland's Culture Capital, there are a lot of reasons to visit Dundee. Built originally on the back of the Firth of Tay, Dundee quickly became an important airport in Scotland due to its close connections to the famous golf courses such as St Andrews, Gleneagles and Carnoustie.

With Dundee Airport for Prepar3D being south facing over the River Tay, you can expect stunning views across the glorious waterfront and scenic natural landscaping around the airport. With the water dominating one side of your view on approach, the glistening sun makes for incredible eye-candy in the scenic surroundings. The advanced water masking techniques mean the imagery and water blend in seamlessly. Ultra-detailed ground imagery brings the airport to live and the incredible PBR buildings add new levels of immersion.

The airport is frequented by Loganair daily with their Saab S340 to London and is used by the RAF to train cadets in light aircraft. Furthermore, Dundee Airport also serves as an important Amazon warehouse, providing an ideal route for the cargo carriers amongst you.

Whether you're taking flight on a scheduled commercial route, practising your light aircraft skills or taking the world's most famous golfers to the championship courses, Dundee will make an excellent addition to your diverse collection of Scottish airports from Orbx.

The X-Plane 11 version of the airport is in late stages of development and will release later.

Source