Microsoft Flight Simulator February 27th Development Update

Feature Discovery Series

Episode 8 - Is Coming Soon!

We are putting the finishing touches on Episode 8 (Multiplayer)! The team is excited to release the next episode in our Feature Discovery Series where we explore all multiplayer related activities planned for the next iteration of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Reminder:

Episode 7 - has been moved back

Episode 8 - has been moved up

Note – due to the increasing demand for multiplayer information, we have swapped release dates for Episode 7 (IFR) and Episode 8 (MP).

Episode 8 will now be released on March 12th

Episode 7 will now be released the end of March

Partnership Series Update

We are currently delayed on our partnership series update due to a series of unforeseen delays impacting travel. We expect to have an update very soon but are still running a bit behind schedule.

Feedback Snapshot Update For March And April Is Here

Source