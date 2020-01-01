MFSG - Darwin International Airport YPDN 2020

Darwin International Airport (IATA: DRW, ICAO: YPDN) is the busiest airport serving the Northern Territory and the tenth busiest airport in Australia. It is the only airport serving Darwin. The airport is located in Darwin's northern suburbs, 8 km from Darwin city center, in the suburb of Eaton. It shares runways with the Royal Australian Air Force's RAAF Base Darwin. Darwin Airport has an international terminal, a domestic terminal and a cargo terminal.
Features
- Highly detailed Darwin International Airport
- Ground Option:
- Darwin photoreal terrain
- Without photoreal to be use with default landclass or Orbx Global Vector / Orbx Australia
- Autogen trees only over photoreal terrain
- Airport groundpoly
- FS2004 / FSX / P3D version compatible with default scenery and Orbx Global Vector
- Compatible with add-on AI traffic
- Static vehicles
- Dynamic light P3Dv4 (optional)
- Static jetways / GSX Level 2 jetways FSX/P3D (optional)
- PBR terminal P3Dv4.4 (optional)
- SODE Windsock FSX/P3D