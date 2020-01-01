Low-End PC Studios - SPJL Juliaca Airport

Inca Manco Capac International Airport (IATA: JUL, ICAO: SPJL), is an extremely high elevation airport serving in the city of Juliaca in Peru, 32 km (20 mi) west of Titicaca Lake. Airport operations are run by Corporacion Peruana de Aeropuertos y Aviacion Comercial S.A. (CORPAC), the government entity that oversees management of Peruvian airports. Despite being classified as international, Inca Manco Capac International Airport does not feature any scheduled international nonstop flights. The airport has one of the longest runways in Latin America.

Features

3D grass

Detailed ground poly

PBR puddles (SODE)

3D objects

Dynamic light

Compatible with Orbx vector

Source