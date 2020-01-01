Aerosoft A320 Professional Family Products Updated 1.3.0.3

Aerosoft announces the release of v1.3.0.3 for their A320 family of products.

Version 1.3.0.3 - EXPERIMENTAL (only full new build):

New feature: EFB with NDP and Navigraph support

Improvements: Engine start logic Improvement

Improvements: Pacs logic Improvement

Improvements: Added SID and Arrival to CFD sync

Improvements: Changes MCDU menu

Improvements: Conditions to show rising runway

Improvements: GSX2 implementation updated

Improvements: Cabin Crew Announcements - Cabin lights call during climb - Now also considers position of OVH light switch

Improvements: Minor changes to printout position

Improvements: Avoiding issues with 3rd party replacement of default files (ohhh please, never do that....)

Improvements: Changed default bag weight to 25 Kg

Improvements: Changes to fuel planner so users can edit amount and CG

Improvements: After GO-AROUND checklist now proceeds (CLIMB or NEW APPROACH)

Bug fix: Fuel display now correctly colored

Bug fix: Small issues in CORTE selection and WIND pages

Bug fix: QNH decrepancy when inHg was selected solved

Bug fix: MCDU freeze issue solved

Bug fix: Resetting of APU state avoided

Bug Fix: Landing call memo now triggered correctly

Bug fix: Fixes in FPLN page on landing phase

Bug fix: Further fixes in DES page predictions

Version 1.3.0.1 - EXPERIMENTAL:

Improvements: Reworked YAW bar mode

Improvements: Cosmetic changes to MCDU

Improvements: Taxi light intensity issue solved

Improvements: Fuel Planner fuel calculation adjusted

Improvements: MCDU fuel calculation adjusted

Bug fix: Not all doors triggered by GSX

Bug fix: Yaw bar mode issue solved

Bug fix: CAT2 issue solves

Bug fix: Elevator drop issue fixed

This product range contains two products that are available separately or as a bundle:

About Aerosoft A320 Professional Family Of Products

The A320 range of aircraft is one of the most common in the sky. These short to medium-range twin jet airliners have proven to be cost effective, reliable, and readily available, making them the best options for many airlines all around the world. Over 8000 have been built. They are highly integrated and automated aircraft where the pilot is often just monitoring the complex systems.

The Aerosoft A318/A319 and Aerosoft A320/A321 form a series of completely new developments where virtually every part of the previous releases is overhauled or redone. What remains is our dedication to the basic idea of the product. We simulate flying the aircraft and the aircraft systems are just a tool, not the goal. Using these products will bring flight simulation as close as possible to the experience of a real pilot ¡V from interacting with the MCDU to opening the flight deck door using the correct procedure.

The project is a development for 64-bit platforms and uses the very latest of technology and compilers making it highly future proof and as light as possible on your system. It is not a recompiled 32-bit product.

Features

Simulation of the A318/A319 and A320/A321 focused on the day to day operation of the aircraft from the left seat

The cockpit is equipped as it is with high end airline, with the most up to date instruments

Sublime modelling/texturing based on the latest technologies. Very easy on frame-rates.

Lights are partly Dynamic Lights from P3D V4, partly done by RealLight (from TFDi Design)

Full rain and rain repellent effects using TrueGlass (from TFDi Design)

Dozens of non-standard animations, all with sound effects (sun screens, windows, tables, tiller, jump seat, standby compass, drooping flight surfaces etc). All main doors and cargo hatches can be opened. Extensive options to show ground objects (cones, ground power etc) and to provide ground power

Included web server that allows you to access (and use) the MCDU via any web browser; ideal for tablet computers

Extensive manuals, with highly detailed step-by-step document

Add-in View system: adds many pre-defined views for easy use, emulates 2D panel views

Add-in Sound system: adds hundreds of background sounds to enhance the immersion

Includes our Semi-Intelligent co-pilot that assist you in your flights and runs checklists and flows with you.

Connected Flight Deck v2 that uses a server-based system making it very easy to join other pilots and to fly as Co-Pilot or Observer (please note this will be rolled out with SP1)

Systems

Fully custom Fly-by-Wire systems with flight envelope protection, stall protection, pitch and roll limiter, g-load limiter, over speed protection, Alpha Floor protection, auto trim.

Fully custom autopilot systems, with full Cat III auto land, V/S, Managed CLB/DES, OP CLB/DES, heading and NAV modes. VNAV and LNAV included. FPA/TRK included.

Fully custom thrust computer systems (FADEC), throttle with detents, FLEX take-off

Very complete MCDU (can be controlled via web browser, for example on tablet computers), also, information can be inserted using the keyboard

Flight plans supports SIDs, STARs, transitions, approaches, go-arounds, holds, Managed climbs and descent, constraints, and direct-to route editing

VOR tracking implemented, DME arcs supported

Comes with NavDataPro (LIDO) navigation database but compatible with Navigraph. Includes current AIRAC Data at the time of release (so not a free outdated version) and this can be updated by the user at any moment.

Complete FS2Crew Runway Awareness and Advisory System included (a £á30 value!) - locked to these aircraft

28 ECAM pages included, showing relevant aircraft information.

Full features ADIR`s system.

Full feature TCAS system (including audio warnings) for AI traffic, IVAO, VATSIM.

Full custom electrical bus system, with realistic battery run down and voltages.

Navigation display with curved lines, de-cluttering, stopwatch, selected navaid, runway information, range change, mode change, stopwatch etc. Includes Terrain Display option

Full featured loading and refuelling module (interfaced with the simulator) with advanced and simple mode.

In cockpit printer functional to print out the information you need to keep on hand

Fully functional Weather Radar with Manual and Multiscan. Works with ANY weather add-on (and even without weather add-on) and reads the actual weather that is inserted in simulator. This is a unique development! It even shows ground clutter making the WX a navigation tool.

Additional Features

Tiller can be operated by additional axis

Advanced brakes with realistic brake temperatures (modelling Goodrich Carbon brakes)

Engine models fully updated, highly accurate thrust, EPR, N1,N2, EGT, FF

Includes 13 different models and 15 liveries. Over 2000 (!!) additional liveries available

Various background sounds from cabin crew, flight crew and ATC (optional)

View panel bar to easily switch between various 2D (11) and 3D views (16)

Contains in total 16 Checklists from COCKPIT PREPARATION to PARKING

Checklists mainly start automatic based on the flight situation p. e. the BEFORE TAKE CL automatically starts when plane reaches the runway holding point, DESCENT PREPARATION CL 9 NM from TOD etc.

Orally spoken checklist items by the PF and confirmed by the PnF

Option included that the PnF also performs certain settings (gear up, flaps settings etc.) which are part of the checklists

Info bar displaying the next action

Ground services (toggle of external objects, chocks, pylons, ground power unit)

Doors control (controls all doors and hatches)

Tier 1 product for PMDG Global Flight Operations

