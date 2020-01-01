  • Carenado - C90 King Air GTX For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-27-2020 12:54 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Carenado - C90 King Air GTX For X-Plane 11

    Special Features

    • Full interior and exterior PBR
    • 3D interior and exterior with MANY details
    • Rain effect support (dynamic drops movements)
    • Customized FMOD sounds
    • Carenado Proline 21
    • RealityXP GTN750 support (with 3D panel display support)

    Features

    • Full VR compatible
    • Specially designed engine dynamics for XP11
    • Flight physics optimized for XP11 standards
    • Physically Based Rendering materials and textures throughout
    • PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries
    • Realistic behavior compared to the real airplane
    • Realistic weight and balance
    • Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy

    Included In The Package

    • 5 HD liveries
    • 1 HD blank texture
    • C90 GTX Normal Procedures PDF
    • C90 GTX Emergency Procedures PDF
    • C90 GTX Performance tables PDF
    • C90 GTX Limitations PDF
    • Carenado Proline21 PDF
    • Carenado RTU PDF
    • Flight Guidance Systems PDF
    • Recommended Settings XPLANE 11 PDF

    Purchase Carenado - C90 King Air GTX For X-Plane 11

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    lmhariano

    Arriving to the end of the world

    Thread Starter: lmhariano

    Aerolíneas Argentinas A340-300, en route SAEZ-SAWH. Turn right before the world ends: On final for runway 25 What did I use? Orbx...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 01:58 PM Go to last post
    fraroc

    Dealing with AppHangB1 crash-to-desktop, can anyone help?

    Thread Starter: fraroc

    When I do long flights, I always increase sim speed to make time go faster and because of the Autopilot oscillation glitch, I usually turn off...

    Last Post By: fraroc Today, 11:55 AM Go to last post
    davidc2

    GPS help needed! Please

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    I am brand new to the X-plane, however, quite familer with FSX. I am using the stock Cessena 172, have read and watched everything that I can with...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 07:42 AM Go to last post
    TomG628

    Unrealistic Prop Spin

    Thread Starter: TomG628

    Hi, Just wondering if anyone is bothered by the spinning prop flickering in most FS planes. It is simply non realistic. Most of the planes I have...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 06:52 AM Go to last post