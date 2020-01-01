Carenado - C90 King Air GTX For X-Plane 11
by
Published on 02-27-2020 12:54 PM
Number of Views: 1
Special Features
- Full interior and exterior PBR
- 3D interior and exterior with MANY details
- Rain effect support (dynamic drops movements)
- Customized FMOD sounds
- Carenado Proline 21
- RealityXP GTN750 support (with 3D panel display support)
Features
- Full VR compatible
- Specially designed engine dynamics for XP11
- Flight physics optimized for XP11 standards
- Physically Based Rendering materials and textures throughout
- PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries
- Realistic behavior compared to the real airplane
- Realistic weight and balance
- Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy
Included In The Package
- 5 HD liveries
- 1 HD blank texture
- C90 GTX Normal Procedures PDF
- C90 GTX Emergency Procedures PDF
- C90 GTX Performance tables PDF
- C90 GTX Limitations PDF
- Carenado Proline21 PDF
- Carenado RTU PDF
- Flight Guidance Systems PDF
- Recommended Settings XPLANE 11 PDF
Purchase Carenado - C90 King Air GTX For X-Plane 11