DC Designs F/A-18 E, F & G Super Hornet Out Now

This detailed new simulation of the F/A-18E, F & G Super Hornets for P3D and FSX has been developed by DC Designs - it includes the 'E' Hornet strike attack and fleet defence fighter, the twin-seat 'F' version and the EA-18G 'Growler' which performs an airborne electronic countermeasure role while retaining full combat capability.

The F/A-18 Super Hornets have been modelled to an exceptional level of detail and feature nine high-definition paint schemes, realistic user-defined payloads (including guided missiles, rockets, bombs, external fuel tanks and reconnaissance pods) and detailed animations. Both the front and rear pilot positions are included, and the aircraft features a truly 3D virtual cockpit with smoothly animated 3D instruments and custom-coded systems and avionics.

For more details, pics and to buy visit the product page.

