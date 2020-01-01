  • ATSimulations An-2 Updated

    ATSimulations An-2 Updated

    If you already own this product just re-download and reinstall it from the link in your purchase letter. If not - you are welcome to buy - price is the same.

    What's new:

    • Agricultural model. With two new liveries, tank for chemicals and correct load manager. Real weight will be changing with chemicals flow. Loading just on the ground, operating only if chemicals are loaded. Operated by i key or by lever in the cockpit.
    • You were asking about float model with "modern" propeller. Now it is included. With new "635" Border Protection Army (Poland) livery.

    Have fun flying our aircraft! Tell your friends about if you like them.

    All liveries in the update done by Rafal (YoYo) Stankiewicz thank him VERY much for them!

    This model is compatible with FSX, FSX-SE and Prepar3D (v3 and v4).

