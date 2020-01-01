Where in the World Feature 123

First of all, THANK YOU to those who have submitted suggestions; we are loaded up now! So, the Where in the World Features will continue.

The End of the Line for Feature #122 was Casco Cove Aleutian Island in Alaska. Known as Attu by some it is not in the default airports list but is one of the more remote airports in the world; 1,284 nm from Anchorage. Roger Wensley has produced some FS add-ons that I'd encourage you to look for.

Those hearty enough to attempt:

Some off-the-mark ends of the line:

Papua New Guinea

Nome, AK (so VERY close)

Moving on, your clues for number 123 are as follows:

We have been to this country before (not this airport / city). Single runway. Landing eastbound, departing westbound is most common. Density altitude is a big concern. Founded in 1540 it has a population just under one million

Send your best guess to: [email protected]

Remember, on occasion you MAY find clues at:

YouTube/user/pretendpilot or on Instagram @flyinflounder

Ron Blehm