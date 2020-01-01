  • Where in the World Feature 123

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-26-2020 05:53 PM  Number of Views: 156  
    0 Comments

    First of all, THANK YOU to those who have submitted suggestions; we are loaded up now! So, the Where in the World Features will continue.

    The End of the Line for Feature #122 was Casco Cove Aleutian Island in Alaska. Known as Attu by some it is not in the default airports list but is one of the more remote airports in the world; 1,284 nm from Anchorage. Roger Wensley has produced some FS add-ons that I'd encourage you to look for.

    Those hearty enough to attempt:

    Anson Cadogan
    Charlie Aron
    Dick Bronson
    Joe Bowers
    Pete Ham
    Eric Ellis
    Robert Timberlake
    		P. Howard
    Steve Morley
    Randy Ahlfinger
    Thomas Pedersen
    Melo Scanlon
    Ulf Kristoffersson
    Thomas Oftedal
    		David Tinker
    Reid Gearhart
    Devin Mutschler
    Scott Simmons
    Bojo Perez
    David Vega
    Mike Guttman

    Some off-the-mark ends of the line:

    • Papua New Guinea
    • Nome, AK (so VERY close)

    Moving on, your clues for number 123 are as follows:

    1. We have been to this country before (not this airport / city).
    2. Single runway.
    3. Landing eastbound, departing westbound is most common.
    4. Density altitude is a big concern.
    5. Founded in 1540 it has a population just under one million

    Where In The World?     Where In The World?

    Where In The World?

    Send your best guess to: [email protected]

    Remember, on occasion you MAY find clues at:

    YouTube/user/pretendpilot or on Instagram @flyinflounder

    Ron Blehm

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    GDALE14853

    Generating Thumbnails

    Thread Starter: GDALE14853

    Quite some time ago I managed to use my 'Instant Scenery' add-on to FSX to automatically scan through all the scenery libraries and capture...

    Last Post By: GDALE14853 Today, 07:04 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Rtw

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Once upon a time we had fun with the rtw every year, it doesn't even look like there's going to be one this time around.

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 06:50 PM Go to last post
    afbecker

    Sacre Coeur and Montmartre Gone

    Thread Starter: afbecker

    For all the past years I have flown in Paris in FSX I wondered about the disappearance of Butte Montmartre and the iconic Sacre Coeur. As a...

    Last Post By: afbecker Today, 05:28 PM Go to last post
    DCA996

    DC3 Airways - Market garden commemoration feb 2020

    Thread Starter: DCA996

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:52 PM Go to last post