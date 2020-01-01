  • REX Simulations Environment Force Technical Update

    Nels_Anderson
    REX Simulations Environment Force Technical Update

    REX Simulations is pleased to announce the release of Environment Force Technical Update 2.2. This update includes the following resolved items:

    • Fixed - Saving multiple community themes with the same name
    • Fixed - Support link to old support form
    • Fixed - Mini UI blocking FMS screen in the simulator
    • Fixed - Airspeed issue when using weather injection smoothing
    • Fixed - Community themes causing CTD of the application and simulator
    • Added - Feature to reduce re-registration after upgrades
    • Added - Feature to automatically backup all settings and personal presets to local drive
    • Added - Feature to backup all settings and personal presets to the REX EDGE cloud server
    • Added - Feature to restore all settings and personal presets from local drive or REX EDGE cloud server
    • Improved - Performance
    • Removed - Testing sliders on automation window

    Users may download the latest update from within the application itself, from the REX Support Forum, or our Discord channel.

