REX Simulations Environment Force Technical Update

REX Simulations is pleased to announce the release of Environment Force Technical Update 2.2. This update includes the following resolved items:

Fixed - Saving multiple community themes with the same name

Fixed - Support link to old support form

Fixed - Mini UI blocking FMS screen in the simulator

Fixed - Airspeed issue when using weather injection smoothing

Fixed - Community themes causing CTD of the application and simulator

Added - Feature to reduce re-registration after upgrades

Added - Feature to automatically backup all settings and personal presets to local drive

Added - Feature to backup all settings and personal presets to the REX EDGE cloud server

Added - Feature to restore all settings and personal presets from local drive or REX EDGE cloud server

Improved - Performance

Removed - Testing sliders on automation window

Users may download the latest update from within the application itself, from the REX Support Forum, or our Discord channel.

