REX Simulations Environment Force Technical Update

REX Simulations is pleased to announce the release of Environment Force Technical Update 2.2. This update includes the following resolved items:
- Fixed - Saving multiple community themes with the same name
- Fixed - Support link to old support form
- Fixed - Mini UI blocking FMS screen in the simulator
- Fixed - Airspeed issue when using weather injection smoothing
- Fixed - Community themes causing CTD of the application and simulator
- Added - Feature to reduce re-registration after upgrades
- Added - Feature to automatically backup all settings and personal presets to local drive
- Added - Feature to backup all settings and personal presets to the REX EDGE cloud server
- Added - Feature to restore all settings and personal presets from local drive or REX EDGE cloud server
- Improved - Performance
- Removed - Testing sliders on automation window
Users may download the latest update from within the application itself, from the REX Support Forum, or our Discord channel.