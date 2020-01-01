  • Verticalsim Update On KTPA

    Tampa (KTPA)'s price has been finally set at $24.99. I know this may seem high than usual.

    But, please realize this project has taken me over two years to develop as this scenery is my most advanced and most expensive to develop; and will see the a lot of features listed below:

    • SAM plugin (for jetways)
    • Super high res (0.5ft) orthoimagery covering up till the airport boundaries (highest commercial grade imagery you can get on the market)
    • Custom hand-built mesh (with Ortho4XP patch), and compatibility with ORBX TrueEarth Florida (VStates users already have this built in and will need to not install mesh)
    • High res models of many of the areas landmarks (such as downtown, Rocky Point, International Plaza, etc.)
    • Ground-traffic (all the monorails on economy garage and terminal sides), car traffic, airport ground traffic, ramp workers, etc.
    • PBR implementation where possible
    • Realistic night lighting matching real life imagery taken at the airport
    • Support/free updates as the real airport receives them
    • World Traffic 3/Traffic Global compatibility with included taxi routes

    Although I can't give an exact release date, be reassured TPA is in full speed and very few things are left to do.

