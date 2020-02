LatinVFR Showcases Fort Lauderdale Scenery

Here is some news from scenery developer LatinVFR. Their Facebook post shows some WIP screen shots of their Fort Lauderdale scenery for P3D v4.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is a major public airport in Broward County, Florida, United States, and is one of three airports serving the Miami metropolitan area. In March 2019, there were 109 aircraft based at this airport: 8 single-engine, 21 multi-engine, 64 jet and 16 helicopter.

