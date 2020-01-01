  • Microsoft Reveals More Xbox Series X Specs

    Microsoft Reveals More Xbox Series X Specs

    Microsoft Reveals More Xbox Series X specs, confirms 12 teraflops GPU.

    This is rather interesting as it gives us some insight into the hardware needed to run the new Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    "Microsoft is revealing more specifications about its next-generation Xbox Series X hardware today. The biggest new confirmation is that the Xbox Series X will include 12 teraflops of GPU performance, which is twice what's available in the Xbox One X and eight times the original Xbox One. This type of performance puts the Xbox Series X beyond most mid-range graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia, and it's an impressive jump for a game console. It certainly shows that the next-gen Xbox and PS5 are going to go far beyond the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro..."

    Source

    1 Comment
    1. zswobbie1's Avatar
      zswobbie1 - Today, 12:44 PM
      Actually, not really..
      Just because it has great specs, most certainly does not indicate that those specs are required to run MSFS.
      MSFS is only one of many games that will be released for the console.

