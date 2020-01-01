DCS: F-16C - INS NORM Alignment Update

Here is a really informative video from DCS showing how the INS NORM (normal) system works in their F16C Viper.

In a recent DCS: F-16C Viper update, we updated how the alignment of the INS NORM (normal) system works to be more realistic. When performing a cold start, you must either enter or confirm the latitude and longitude coordinates of your aircraft on the INS DED page within two minutes after starting a NORM alignment.

This is required for not only for correct navigation data, but also correct display of information on the HUD.

This video is provided to better help understand this.

