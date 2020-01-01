  • FSimStudios Kelowna Close To Release

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-25-2020 12:08 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FSimStudios - Kelowna Airport

    FSimStudios have announced that their scenery of Kelowna International Airport for P3D will be released this Friday. The screen shots posted on their Facebook page show some of the airport object detail, plus textures for seasonal variations.

    Kelowna International Airport is a Canadian airport located approximately 6.2 nm northeast of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. The single runway airport operates scheduled air service to Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria, and Seattle, as well as less frequent seasonal service to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, and Phoenix. Currently, the airport handles up to 38 commercial departures a day, or approximately 266 departures per week.

    FSimStudios - Kelowna Airport

    FSimStudios - Kelowna Airport

    FSimStudios - Kelowna Airport

    FSimStudios - Kelowna Airport

    FSimStudios - Kelowna Airport

    FSimStudios - Kelowna Airport

    FSimStudios - Kelowna Airport

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    peer01

    A beautiful classic biplane: the Gipsy Moth (FSX)

    Thread Starter: peer01

    The Havilland 60-G Gipsy Moth, between 1928 and 1933 about 690 were produced. Awesome bird!! FSX Gold with Acceleration Freeware Golden Age...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 12:49 PM Go to last post
    ChristoffNY

    Windows 10 'cheat'

    Thread Starter: ChristoffNY

    Hi all, Like many of you I now have to update my computer to Windows 10 owing to the ceasing of support by Microsoft to my current OS. I...

    Last Post By: jorgen.s.andersen Today, 12:45 PM Go to last post
    rcbarend

    Groundhandling package for P3Dv4

    Thread Starter: rcbarend

    Hi, Is anyone interested in an upload of my good-old Groundhandling package for P3Dv4 ? I made an upgrade on request of a user who migrated...

    Last Post By: Rimax Today, 11:48 AM Go to last post
    BlueSox14

    New VC upgrade for the default 737 available

    Thread Starter: BlueSox14

    Hi all, It's been many years since Alejandro Rojas Lucena released his wonderful upgraded VC for the FSX default 737-800. This has provided many...

    Last Post By: Nels_Anderson Today, 09:38 AM Go to last post