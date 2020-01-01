FSimStudios Kelowna Close To Release

FSimStudios have announced that their scenery of Kelowna International Airport for P3D will be released this Friday. The screen shots posted on their Facebook page show some of the airport object detail, plus textures for seasonal variations.

Kelowna International Airport is a Canadian airport located approximately 6.2 nm northeast of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. The single runway airport operates scheduled air service to Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria, and Seattle, as well as less frequent seasonal service to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, and Phoenix. Currently, the airport handles up to 38 commercial departures a day, or approximately 266 departures per week.

