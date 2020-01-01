Flight Simmers Supporting Flight Simmers - All Around The Globe

Here at SimWings we know the importance of gaining awareness for a worthy cause, and we believe our cause is both important and worthy! Our mission is "To encourage and enable aspiring flight simmers, both young and old, to participate fully in flight simulation and within our community, even when constrained by their current financial situation", and so make it possible for the less privileged in our community to take to the virtual skies in their own simulator. This will also enable them to take a more active role in our community, where we often see them only on the side lines, and hopefully even going on to create their own online content.

We would love to invite you to help make this possible.

For further details please visit our web site at:

www.simwingssupport.com