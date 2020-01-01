  • Flight Simmers Supporting Flight Simmers - All Around The Globe

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-24-2020 05:42 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    SimWings Support Community

    Here at SimWings we know the importance of gaining awareness for a worthy cause, and we believe our cause is both important and worthy! Our mission is "To encourage and enable aspiring flight simmers, both young and old, to participate fully in flight simulation and within our community, even when constrained by their current financial situation", and so make it possible for the less privileged in our community to take to the virtual skies in their own simulator. This will also enable them to take a more active role in our community, where we often see them only on the side lines, and hopefully even going on to create their own online content.

    We would love to invite you to help make this possible.

    For further details please visit our web site at:

    www.simwingssupport.com

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. X-Plane,
    5. HN,
    6. Prepar3D,
    7. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ChristoffNY

    Windows 10 'cheat'

    Thread Starter: ChristoffNY

    Hi all, Like many of you I now have to update my computer to Windows 10 owing to the ceasing of support by Microsoft to my current OS. I...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 07:34 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Ai Seaplane slight problem.

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I setup an ai flight plan for one of my ai seaplanes (Sandringham). I have used this aircraft before and it worked no problem. So now I am using a...

    Last Post By: GKKnupper Today, 07:18 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Another Addition to my Beech D18S Family

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Just another D18 to fly! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 05:53 PM Go to last post
    VALERIVS

    Pictures from The Newfoundisles (USN)

    Thread Starter: VALERIVS

    Hello everybody! :) I'd like to show you some pictures taken from my own fictional sceneries (USN & USN's Airports). For some more info, please...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 05:37 PM Go to last post