Just Flight - Vulcan Preview Video

The video below is a preview of the new Just Flight Vulcan for X-Plane. As you can see, it looks and sounds absolutely delightful:

Just Flight, in partnership with Thranda Design, are proud to present the Avro Vulcan B Mk2, K.2 and MRR for X-Plane 11.

Following on from their award-winning PA-28 series, Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer and C152, this highly detailed simulation of the Avro Vulcan B Mk2, K.2 and MRR is being developed by Just Flight's in-house team and Thranda Design following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life Vulcan B Mk2, XM655, based at Wellesbourne Airfield.

