FlyingIron Simulations Announces DCS World Project

Today we're very excited to announce that the papers have been signed & the ink is now dry; we are ready to unveil our latest project.

It brings us great excitement to say that FlyingIron Simulations is coming to DCS World by Eagle Dynamics!

We will be developing the LTV A-7E Corsair II, aka the 'SLUF'.

Here are some very early WiP images for you to enjoy! Please note that the artwork is still in the very early stages & not representative of the final product.

We hope you're as excited as we are!

These guys are known for their excellent P-47 Thunderbolt for X-Plane, so this is exciting news!