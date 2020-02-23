  • iniBuilds Announces A300-600R

    Nels_Anderson
    We would like to thank you for all the applications we received for the iniBuilds Working Group. We received a lot of applications and final acceptances are being sent out. We apologise to those who were unsuccessful in this round and wish you the very best of luck when we reopen applications.

    We are pleased to officially announce, as some of you rightfully guessed, our upcoming product for X-Plane 11 will be the iniSimulations ON THE LINE A300-600R(F). The ON THE LINE product range exemplifies our vision in developing products within flight simulation. We want to provide you, the customer, the ultimate day-to-day experience "ON THE LINE" as the pilot in command would on your flights around the world!

    The iniBuilds Working Group, over the next few weeks will commence testing on a preliminary version of the aircraft and we hope to update you once this phase has been completed. In the mean time, we leave you with some in-sim images from the project!

