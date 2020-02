Vidan Design EKAH Update

A little update on my EKAH project. The terminal is close to being finished, most buildings actually, so now I'm starting so small to add some of the other scenery elements.

Aarhus Lufthavn is a civilian airport in Denmark. It is located 19 nm northeast of the city of Aarhus. It has two parallel runways of 9110 and 8864 feet in length.

Source