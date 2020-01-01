Review: Just Flight - DR400 Robin

It's time for another review, this time we'll be climbing aboard Just Flight's Robin DR400-180 Regent for an in-flight look at this great little bird. Just Flight's in house team and Thranda Design developed this aircraft using a real DR400 as a model--G-BEUP, which is based at Goodwood Aerodrome with SportAir.

An excellent choice for flight training and touring, the DR400 is a versatile and easy-to-fly airplane with no bad characteristics. The sliding canopy boasts enormous windows and excellent visibility, and the panel is equipped for both IFR and VFR flying, including an S-TEC 55 autopilot, GNS 430 GPS unit, GMA 340 audio panel, KN 64 DME, GTX 330 transponder, and a KR 85 ADF.

The Robin DR400 is powered by a 180 horsepower Lycoming O-360 engine, and its wooden frame has been said to provide for pleasantly quiet flight. The DR400 features a distinctive cranked-wing design, with the outboard section of the wing at a much greater angle of dihedral than that of the inboard section.

The DR400 first flew in 1972, and is still being manufactured in France today as the DR401. It is a popular and lovable aircraft with good performance--130 knot cruise speed and great range/payload capabilities--and it makes a great platform in which to explore the X-Plane world as well as the real one. But how did Just Flight do on their rendition of this plane? Let's hop in and find out!

On first loading of the Robin, I'm immediately impressed with the modeling and PBR textures. It's easily one of the nicest looking models I've seen. The materials, details, textures, and lighting all look perfectly "right" on this model. It's parked on the ramp, tied down and ready for a pre-flight inspection. I open up the side menu and explore the weight and balance chart to make sure we'll be within limits for this flight. I check the fuel menu and find I've got 189 lbs on board. I decide that's plenty for a ride around the area.