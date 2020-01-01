  • TJBQ Rafael Hernandez International Airport - Aguadilla

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-21-2020 03:46 PM  
    0 Comments

    Rafael Hernandez Airport (IATA: BQN, ICAO: TJBQ, FAA LID: BQN) is a joint civil-military airport located in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. It is named after the Puerto Rican composer Rafael Hernandez Marín. It is Puerto Rico's second largest international airport in terms of passenger movement. It is located in Porta del Sol tourist region, in Puerto Rico's west coast. It is also home to Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen and to the Caribbean Branch of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations. Although the airport lacks non-stop flights from Asia, it is the only airport in Puerto Rico served by an Asian commercial airline, in this case by Emirates Sky Cargo.

    Features

    • Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images
    • Real autogen
    • Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
    • Airport objects
    • Optimised for good performance
    • Compatible with Orbx, Vector
    • 3D grass
    • Dynamic lights

    Purchase CentralSim – Aguadilla International Airport – TJBQ for P3Dv4
    Purchase CentralSim – Aguadilla International Airport – TJBQ for FSX

