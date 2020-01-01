TJBQ Rafael Hernandez International Airport - Aguadilla

Rafael Hernandez Airport (IATA: BQN, ICAO: TJBQ, FAA LID: BQN) is a joint civil-military airport located in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. It is named after the Puerto Rican composer Rafael Hernandez Marín. It is Puerto Rico's second largest international airport in terms of passenger movement. It is located in Porta del Sol tourist region, in Puerto Rico's west coast. It is also home to Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen and to the Caribbean Branch of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations. Although the airport lacks non-stop flights from Asia, it is the only airport in Puerto Rico served by an Asian commercial airline, in this case by Emirates Sky Cargo.

Features

Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images

Real autogen

Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.

Airport objects

Optimised for good performance

Compatible with Orbx, Vector

3D grass

Dynamic lights

