FLYT Previews Frasca Field

Scenery developer FLYT have released some preview images of Frasca Field for X-Plane 11.

Quick update: We're just about to finish the final build of Frasca Field for X-Plane 11. Here's more few previews.

The Frasca Field (C16) is a part of FLYT's Champaign-Urbana region scenery and will be released as standalone product. The price is expected to be $9.90!

About Willard Airport (KCMI) development, we still have a lot of work to do. It will come right after the C16 release.

Source