VSKYLABS R66 Released

The VSKYLABS Robinson R66 Project v1.0 was just released.

Development notice: The VSKYLABS development of the Robinson R66 project for X-Plane flight simulator was acknowledged by the Robinson Helicopter Company. However, it is an independent VSKYLABS project which is not related, affiliated and/or endorsed with the Robinson Helicopter Company.

Features

VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot' Project.

Highly defined flight dynamics model of the Robinson R66 Turbine helicopter, built around the powerful, native X-Plane 11.40+ 'Experimental Flight Model' environment (must be selected in the General settings window in X-Plane 11).

Highly detailed model of the Robinson R66 helicopter.

Robust simulation of the R66 drive train and RR300 Turbo-shaft engine: Utilizes X-Plane's new and advanced free turbine simulation.

Autorotation capable.

Comprehensive systems: Drive system, Hydraulics flight controls, Engine Anti-ice, Starter-generator and ignition system, Fuel system, Auxiliary fuel system, Electrical system with functional CB panel, Lighting, Annunciator panel, Cabin heater, Rotor brake and more.

Fully functional VR (Virtual Reality) Ready: highly interactive cockpit environment including levers, switches, fuel cut-off / shut-off guards, 3D checklist viewer, modular cyclic and more.

Equipped with Robinson's 'later' advanced panel: a perfect mix of the traditional analog gauges and glass cockpit display.

R66 Auxiliary fuel system.

Fully featured G1000 (modified).

Autopilot including SAS mode.

Built-in Avitab Compatibility (Avitab plugin not included).

Multi-Layer FMOD sound pack.

The project is under constant development: development road-map is including flight model refinements, enhanced systems depth, additional liveries and other improvements.

