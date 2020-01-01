  • VSKYLABS R66 Released

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-21-2020 11:45 AM  
    VSKYLABS R66 Released

    The VSKYLABS Robinson R66 Project v1.0 was just released.

    Development notice: The VSKYLABS development of the Robinson R66 project for X-Plane flight simulator was acknowledged by the Robinson Helicopter Company. However, it is an independent VSKYLABS project which is not related, affiliated and/or endorsed with the Robinson Helicopter Company.

    VSKYLABS Robinson R66 helicopter

    Features

    • VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot' Project.
    • Highly defined flight dynamics model of the Robinson R66 Turbine helicopter, built around the powerful, native X-Plane 11.40+ 'Experimental Flight Model' environment (must be selected in the General settings window in X-Plane 11).
    • Highly detailed model of the Robinson R66 helicopter.
    • Robust simulation of the R66 drive train and RR300 Turbo-shaft engine: Utilizes X-Plane's new and advanced free turbine simulation.
    • Autorotation capable.
    • Comprehensive systems: Drive system, Hydraulics flight controls, Engine Anti-ice, Starter-generator and ignition system, Fuel system, Auxiliary fuel system, Electrical system with functional CB panel, Lighting, Annunciator panel, Cabin heater, Rotor brake and more.

    VSKYLABS Robinson R66 helicopter cockpit

    • Fully functional VR (Virtual Reality) Ready: highly interactive cockpit environment including levers, switches, fuel cut-off / shut-off guards, 3D checklist viewer, modular cyclic and more.
    • Equipped with Robinson's 'later' advanced panel: a perfect mix of the traditional analog gauges and glass cockpit display.
    • R66 Auxiliary fuel system.
    • Fully featured G1000 (modified).
    • Autopilot including SAS mode.
    • Built-in Avitab Compatibility (Avitab plugin not included).
    • Multi-Layer FMOD sound pack.

    The project is under constant development: development road-map is including flight model refinements, enhanced systems depth, additional liveries and other improvements.

    VSKYLABS Robinson R66 helicopter

    Source
    Project Page

