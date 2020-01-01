  • Microsoft Flight Simulator February 20th Development Update

    Microsoft Flight Simulator February 20th Development Update

    Feature Discovery Series

    Episode 6 – Is Here!

    Please head into the Insider Area to check out the most recent episode (Airports) in our Feature Discovery Series!

    Episode 7 – Has Been Moved Back

    Episode 8 – Has Been Moved Up

    Microsoft Flight Simulator - screen shot by Bonham Five

    Note – due to the increasing demand for multiplayer information, we have swapped release dates for Episode 7 (IFR) and Episode 8 (MP).

    Episode 8 will now be released on March 12th

    Episode 7 will now be released the end of March

    Partnership Series Update

    We’ve decided to move the Partnership Series update back a week to allow focus on the Episode 6 release.

    DR Update For March And April Is Here

