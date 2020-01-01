Microsoft Flight Simulator February 20th Development Update

Feature Discovery Series
Episode 6 – Is Here!
Please head into the Insider Area to check out the most recent episode (Airports) in our Feature Discovery Series!
Episode 7 – Has Been Moved Back
Episode 8 – Has Been Moved Up
Note – due to the increasing demand for multiplayer information, we have swapped release dates for Episode 7 (IFR) and Episode 8 (MP).
Episode 8 will now be released on March 12th
Episode 7 will now be released the end of March
Partnership Series Update
We’ve decided to move the Partnership Series update back a week to allow focus on the Episode 6 release.