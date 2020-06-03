Ratty's Ramblings - The Impossible Turn



Ratty's Ramblings - The Impossible Turn By Ian Radcliffe

A few weeks ago, discussing forced landings, I mentioned "The Impossible Turn". Arguably the worst time to lose the engine in a single-engine plane is on climbout after takeoff. Low on speed, and just plain LOW, your options are severely limited. Since there's not a lot of time to troubleshoot, the usual recommendation is something like "lower the nose and land straight ahead", shutting off everything you can on the way down. But advances in aircraft and engine performance since the days when that mantra was born, have made another option available.

Turning back to the field is a very tempting propositon. After all, you've just left a perfectly good landing site; just making it back inside the airfield perimeter guarantees you a relatively flat, smooth, unobstructed surface, one that could be infinitely more appealing than the area surrounding the airport. But the impossible turn gained that appellation for a reason: it mostly didn't work. In the old days, aircraft takeoff performance was often lackluster at best, but performance enhancements make the impossible more possible - in the right airplane, under the right circumstances. And, once again, with our flight simulator we can explore those circumstances without risking the nasty consequences of real-life miscalculations.

It's not a bad idea to ask yourself during your takeoff rolls, "What would I do if the engine failed here...or here...or here? Clearly, if the engine dies during the takeoff roll or the initial part of the climb, continuing straight ahead, slowing, and avoiding obstacles is the best you can do. But at some point you will gain enough height to make a turn back viable. What that height is depends on a number of factors:

Airplane. A July 2002 AOPA Pilot article, "Engine Out!" reported that a Cessna 172 required nearly 500 feet of altitude to return to the runway using an "aggressive" 45-degree bank and allowing the nose to fall "fairly dramatically" to maintain airspeed. The only way to find out what works for your plane is go out and fly it.

Weight. Are you solo with half fuel, or is every seat full and the tanks topped off?

Pilot skill and response time. Unless your immediate response is to lower the nose and begin the turn, you're probably not going to pull it off. Also, if you spend a lot of your time in straight and level flight, an "aggressive" bank and dramatic nosedrop will probably not come naturally. Practice helps; that's what flightsims are for. By the way, even with the throttle closed, idle thrust is just that - thrust. You won't have that if it happens for real. For added realism, pull the mixture.

Headwind. Will make for a steeper climb, but becomes a tailwind on the way back, meaning higher landing speed and the chance of running out of runway. Crosswind angle is a factor too, affecting the choice of the best way to turn.

Atmosphere and altitude. Air temperature and elevation both have an effect on climb performance. What you can pull off at sea level may not work at Denver International.

Chosen climb profile. Did you opt for a cruise climb, best angle, or best rate?

Runway length. How far behind you is it? And: is it long enough for you to land on and stop with a tailwind?

All these variables ensure that there is no stock answer to the question "How high do I have to be?" Only experimentation can tell you that. Have fun!