Aerosoft - Chania-Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for X-Plane 11

Approach Airport Chania, named after the Crete resistance fighter "Ioannis Daskalogiannis", now in X-Plane 11! The international airport is located on the Akrotiri peninsula that is part of the island of Crete in southern Greece.
The scenery offers a highly realistic flight experience thanks to high-resolution ground textures and high detailed 3d objects and buildings.
A customized, high-resolution mesh, PBR ground textures, animated vehicles as well as change of seasons bring the airport and its surroundings to life.
This add-on is also compatible with Orbx TrueEarth, Orbx TerraFlora and the Scenery Animation Manager.
Features
- High detailed ground textures and runway - taxiway lines including the new apron parking positions and lines modified in summer 2018
- High detailed 3D objects and buildings including the new terminal building completed in 2018
- Custom static aircraft according to real world service
- HDR lighting including detailed 3d taxi and runway lighting
- Animated vehicles in the apron area
- Animated marshaller (SAM required)
- Custom mesh for unique elevation including sloped runway (Ortho4XP patch included)
- PBR ground textures
- HD vegetation and grass
- Custom Color & Season Adjustments (SAMv2 Plugin required):
- Orbx TrueEarth (Vegetation)
- Orbx TerraFlora (Vegetation)
- SAM Seasons (Vegetation + Orthophoto)
- Ortho4XP (Vegetation)
- SFD Global (Vegetation + Orthophoto)
