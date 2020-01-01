  • Aerosoft - Chania-Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for X-Plane 11

    Aerosoft - Chania-Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for X-Plane 11

    Approach Airport Chania, named after the Crete resistance fighter "Ioannis Daskalogiannis", now in X-Plane 11! The international airport is located on the Akrotiri peninsula that is part of the island of Crete in southern Greece.

    The scenery offers a highly realistic flight experience thanks to high-resolution ground textures and high detailed 3d objects and buildings.

    Aerosoft - Chania-Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for X-Plane 11

    A customized, high-resolution mesh, PBR ground textures, animated vehicles as well as change of seasons bring the airport and its surroundings to life.

    This add-on is also compatible with Orbx TrueEarth, Orbx TerraFlora and the Scenery Animation Manager.

    Aerosoft - Chania-Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for X-Plane 11

    Features

    • High detailed ground textures and runway - taxiway lines including the new apron parking positions and lines modified in summer 2018
    • High detailed 3D objects and buildings including the new terminal building completed in 2018
    • Custom static aircraft according to real world service
    • HDR lighting including detailed 3d taxi and runway lighting
    • Animated vehicles in the apron area
    • Animated marshaller (SAM required)
    • Custom mesh for unique elevation including sloped runway (Ortho4XP patch included)
    • PBR ground textures
    • HD vegetation and grass
    • Custom Color & Season Adjustments (SAMv2 Plugin required):
      • Orbx TrueEarth (Vegetation)
      • Orbx TerraFlora (Vegetation)
      • SAM Seasons (Vegetation + Orthophoto)
      • Ortho4XP (Vegetation)
      • SFD Global (Vegetation + Orthophoto)

    Aerosoft - Chania-Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for X-Plane 11

    Purchase Aerosoft - Chania-Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for X-Plane 11
    See other Aerosoft add-ons for X-Plane

