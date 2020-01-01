Aerosoft - Chania-Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for X-Plane 11

Approach Airport Chania, named after the Crete resistance fighter "Ioannis Daskalogiannis", now in X-Plane 11! The international airport is located on the Akrotiri peninsula that is part of the island of Crete in southern Greece.

The scenery offers a highly realistic flight experience thanks to high-resolution ground textures and high detailed 3d objects and buildings.

A customized, high-resolution mesh, PBR ground textures, animated vehicles as well as change of seasons bring the airport and its surroundings to life.

This add-on is also compatible with Orbx TrueEarth, Orbx TerraFlora and the Scenery Animation Manager.

Features

High detailed ground textures and runway - taxiway lines including the new apron parking positions and lines modified in summer 2018

High detailed 3D objects and buildings including the new terminal building completed in 2018

Custom static aircraft according to real world service

HDR lighting including detailed 3d taxi and runway lighting

Animated vehicles in the apron area

Animated marshaller (SAM required)

Custom mesh for unique elevation including sloped runway (Ortho4XP patch included)

PBR ground textures

HD vegetation and grass

Custom Color & Season Adjustments (SAMv2 Plugin required):

Orbx TrueEarth (Vegetation)



Orbx TerraFlora (Vegetation)



SAM Seasons (Vegetation + Orthophoto)



Ortho4XP (Vegetation)



SFD Global (Vegetation + Orthophoto)

Purchase Aerosoft - Chania-Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport for X-Plane 11

See other Aerosoft add-ons for X-Plane