SimCoders Releases Quest Kodiak Expansion

SimCoders have released the Reality Expansion Pack for the Quest Kodiak (X-Plane) by Thranda.

The Reality Expansion Pack for the Quest Kodiak by Thranda is now in the wild!

With it, the Thranda Quest Kodiak for X-Plane 11 gets new features, such as:

Realistic PT-6 engine

Realistic flight dynamics

Extra sounds

Interactive Walkaround

Custom kneeboard

Custom Fuel Management integrated with Thranda's Mass and Balance

Custom maintenance and damages system

Source